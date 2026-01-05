 Dry, cracked lips? Your body may be asking for water

Dry, cracked lips? Your body may be asking for water

Image Source : Freepik

Lips have no oil glands: Unlike the rest of your skin, lips can’t moisturise themselves. They lose water faster than any other area.

Image Source : Freepik

Dehydration reduces moisture from within: When the body lacks fluids, it prioritises vital organs. Skin and lips are the first to lose hydration.

Image Source : Freepik

Lip balm isn’t always the solution: Constant reapplication may mask the problem. If lips stay dry despite balm, hydration may be lacking internally.

Image Source : Freepik

Other signs often appear together: Chapped lips rarely come alone. Dry mouth, dark urine, fatigue and headaches often accompany dehydration.

Image Source : Freepik

Winter worsens hidden dehydration: Cold weather reduces thirst cues. Indoor heating increases moisture loss. Many people drink less water without realising it.

Image Source : Freepik

How to fix dehydration-related chapped lips: Increase water intake steadily through the day. Add hydrating foods like fruits and soups. Use lip balm as support, not the main fix.

Image Source : Freepik

When to pay closer attention: If lips crack, bleed or don’t heal, don’t ignore it. Persistent dryness may indicate chronic dehydration or deficiency. Listening early prevents bigger issues later.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : Before your next workout: Everyday gym mistakes people still make

Click to read more..