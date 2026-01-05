Dry, cracked lips? Your body may be asking for water

Lips have no oil glands:
Unlike the rest of your skin, lips can’t moisturise themselves. They lose water faster than any other area.
Dehydration reduces moisture from within:
When the body lacks fluids, it prioritises vital organs. Skin and lips are the first to lose hydration.
Lip balm isn’t always the solution:
Constant reapplication may mask the problem. If lips stay dry despite balm, hydration may be lacking internally.
Other signs often appear together:
Chapped lips rarely come alone. Dry mouth, dark urine, fatigue and headaches often accompany dehydration.
Winter worsens hidden dehydration:
Cold weather reduces thirst cues. Indoor heating increases moisture loss. Many people drink less water without realising it.
How to fix dehydration-related chapped lips:
Increase water intake steadily through the day. Add hydrating foods like fruits and soups. Use lip balm as support, not the main fix.
When to pay closer attention:
If lips crack, bleed or don’t heal, don’t ignore it. Persistent dryness may indicate chronic dehydration or deficiency. Listening early prevents bigger issues later.
