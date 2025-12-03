 Stop these 5 things if you want better skin in winter! Winter dryness is not just about the cold; it&rsquo;s about habits that strip your skin barrier, trigger irritation and dullness. Here are five things you need to stop doing if you want softer, healthier winter skin.

Stop using harsh face washes: Foaming, alcohol-based cleansers strip away natural oils, leaving skin tight and flaky. Switch to a gentle, creamy cleanser that nourishes while cleaning.

Stop taking long, hot showers: Very hot water weakens your skin barrier and makes dryness worse. Keep showers warm and short to maintain moisture in the skin.

Stop skipping moisturiser after washing: Waiting even 5 minutes lets water evaporate and increases dryness. Apply moisturiser immediately to seal hydration into the skin.

Stop exfoliating too often: Over-scrubbing damages already sensitive winter skin and causes redness. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, depending on skin type.

Stop relying only on face oils: Face oils can feel great, but don’t hydrate; they only lock moisture in. Use a humectant-based moisturiser first, then seal with oil if needed.

