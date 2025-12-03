Stop using harsh face washes:
Foaming, alcohol-based cleansers strip away natural oils, leaving skin tight and flaky. Switch to a gentle, creamy cleanser that nourishes while cleaning.
Stop taking long, hot showers:
Very hot water weakens your skin barrier and makes dryness worse. Keep showers warm and short to maintain moisture in the skin.
Stop skipping moisturiser after washing:
Waiting even 5 minutes lets water evaporate and increases dryness. Apply moisturiser immediately to seal hydration into the skin.
Stop exfoliating too often:
Over-scrubbing damages already sensitive winter skin and causes redness. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, depending on skin type.
Stop relying only on face oils:
Face oils can feel great, but don’t hydrate; they only lock moisture in. Use a humectant-based moisturiser first, then seal with oil if needed.
