2. Carrots love December’s mild cold, which makes them take on better colour and flavour. Cooler soil fosters straight, crisp roots. Once sown, they require little care.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Peas are cool-season crops, and their seeds sprout quite fast at low temperatures. The planting in December leads to vigorous vines with sweet pods. They also enrich the soil with nitrogen for future crops.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Calendula or the pot marigold thrives during winter and brightens up the garden with colour when most flowers have faded. It is hardy, cold-resistant, and easily grown, while also attracting beneficial insects. The blooms are also useful for herbal teas and salves.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Lettuce prefers cool weather and can bolt in the heat, so December will be ideal. It grows very fast and gives a continuous harvest of fresh leaves. Perfect for small containers or kitchen gardens.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Can people with diabetes eat pineapple? Here’s what doctors say