Yes, diabetics can eat pineapple!
According to Dr Monika Sharma (Senior Consultant- Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare), people with diabetes can eat pineapple, but in moderation.
The key is to understand portion size and how it fits into the rest of the meal.
Watch your carbohydrate intake:
Pineapple is high in carbohydrates, which means it can raise blood sugar quickly if eaten in large amounts. Diabetics need to track total daily carbs to keep glucose in control.
Swap, don’t stack:
If someone eats pineapple, they may need to skip another carb-heavy food like sugar treats, potatoes, bread or rice. Balancing carbs helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.
Pair with protein or fibre:
Having pineapple with nuts, yoghurt, or a fibre-rich snack can slow sugar absorption. This makes it less likely to cause a sudden spike.
Fresh pineapple is better than juice:
Fruit juices lack fibre and may contain added sugar, causing rapid glucose spikes. Fresh pineapple in controlled portions is a safer option.
Portion size matters most:
A small serving, like ½ cup, can fit into a diabetic meal plan.
Enjoy it occasionally, observe your body’s response, and adjust if needed.
