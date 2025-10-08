7 best fruits that help reduce bloating

Papaya: Rich in the enzyme papain, papaya helps in digestion by breaking down proteins and easing bloating. It also helps reduce inflammation in the gut.
Pineapple: Contains bromelain, which is a natural digestive enzyme that helps reduce gas and bloating caused due to protein-heavy meals.
Bananas: High in potassium, bananas help balance sodium levels in the body and prevent water retention, which is a common cause of bloating.
Kiwi: Packed with actinidin, which is an enzyme that supports digestion and helps the stomach process proteins efficiently, thereby reducing discomfort.
Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries): High in antioxidants and water, they support hydration and smooth digestion while reducing inflammation in the gut.
Avocado: Loaded with healthy fats and fibre, avocados promote regular digestion and prevent bloating that happens due to constipation.
Cantaloupe: Naturally diuretic, cantaloupe helps remove excess fluids and sodium, thereby reducing bloating and puffiness.
