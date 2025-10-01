 Coffee isn&rsquo;t just for cake and cookies, pair it with bold, surprising foods and watch the flavours explode. Here are the best coffee + food pairings you probably haven&rsquo;t tried yet!

Espresso + Dark Chocolate: The bold bitterness of espresso melts perfectly into the richness of dark chocolate, creating a decadent flavour harmony.

Iced Latte + Sushi: Unexpected but brilliant, an iced latte’s creaminess balances the umami of sushi, making each bite refreshingly light.

Cappuccino + Banana Bread: The creamy froth of cappuccino softens the sweetness of moist banana bread—comfort food heaven in a bite.

Mocha + Chilli Brownie: Sweet meets spicy, the chocolatey mocha complements the kick of chilli brownies for a bold, fiery dessert pairing.

Americano + Cheese Toastie: The sharp bitterness of Americano cuts through gooey melted cheese, giving you the ultimate savoury-satisfying bite.

Flat White + Avocado Toast: Smooth flat white pairs beautifully with creamy avocado, giving a brunch vibe that’s equal parts trendy and tasty.

