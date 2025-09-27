 5 reasons why olives should be a part of your diet

Rich in Healthy Fats: Olives are packed with monounsaturated fats, especially oleic acid, which supports heart health and helps reduce inflammation in the body.

Boost Heart Health: Regular consumption of olives may lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Improves Digestive Health: Being a good source of fibre, olives help in digestion, promote gut health, and help in maintaining a healthy metabolism.

Improve Skin and Hair Health: The healthy fats and vitamin E in olives keep your skin hydrated, glowing, and also nourishes your hair from within.

Helps in Weight Management: Despite being energy-dense, olives help keep you full for longer, control cravings, and can be a good addition to a weight-loss diet.

