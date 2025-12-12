1. Natural sunlight is your best (and free!) heat source. Keep curtains open during the day to let warmth flood in, especially on windows facing south or west. As the sun sets, close the curtains to trap the heat indoors.
2. Bare floors make rooms feel colder. Adding thick rugs, mats, or carpets helps insulate your space and reduces heat loss. Plus, it makes walking around the house far more comfortable in winter.
3. Cold air sneaks in through gaps you don’t even notice. Use draft stoppers, rolled towels, or adhesive weather strips to seal spaces under doors and around windows. This tiny change can make a big difference.
4. Swap thin curtains for heavier fabrics like blackout curtains, velvet, or layered cotton. They act like insulation panels, keeping warm air from escaping and blocking chilly gusts from entering.
5. Winter is the perfect season to use your oven more often. After baking or cooking, leave the oven door slightly open (only when it’s turned OFF) to allow leftover warmth to spread through the kitchen.
