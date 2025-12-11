2. Clothes you haven’t worn all year: If an outfit has hung untouched for twelve months, then it’s probably ready to move on. Donate pieces that no longer fit with your style or lifestyle. Somebody else will get some joy out of them, and your wardrobe will finally be lighter.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Expired beauty and skincare products: We all have those half-used bottles hiding at the back of a shelf. Check expiry dates and let go of anything old or unused. Your skin will thank you, and your routine will feel much simpler.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Digital clutter in your phone: Screenshots, duplicate photos, unused apps… They just build up, often without our noticing. Clear some storage and organize your home screen for a few minutes. Surprisingly, a refreshed phone feels really calming.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Random kitchen things you never use: Extra containers, unmatched lids, or gadgets that you have forgotten you own can make a kitchen chaotic. Give away what you do not use and keep only the essentials. It goes without saying that cooking is way more fun when things have their place.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Priyanka Chopra’s vintage-coded floral gown is a masterclass in modern glamour