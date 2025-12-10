Priyanka Chopra’s vintage-coded floral gown is a masterclass in modern glamour

When Priyanka Chopra takes the stage as a global star at the BRIDGE Summit and then lands straight on The Kapil Sharma Show, the fashion has to keep up with the schedule and with her star power. In one seamless sweep, she turns a cross-country workday into a masterclass in effortless glamour.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Priyanka Chopra steps out in a custom Arpita Mehta corset-and-skirt set that blends softness with sculpted structure. The look feels fresh, modern and unmistakably PC, confident, feminine and camera-ready.
Image Source : Viral bhayani
A corset crafted for impact!
The fitted corset, designed specially for her, cinches beautifully while keeping the floral print delicate and romantic. It gives the silhouette strength without overshadowing the airy ease of the outfit.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
A flowy skirt with signature Arpita Mehta charm. The matching skirt brings movement and softness, creating that breezy, feminine aesthetic the designer is known for.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Ami Patel’s styling keeps it elevated. Stylist Ami Patel balances the statement print with clean accessories and a soft glam direction.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Hair that leans into soft glamour. Priyanka’s voluminous waves frame her face while keeping the whole look timeless and cinematic.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Makeup that lets the outfit breathe. Glossy lips, glowing skin and softly defined eyes give the floral set space to shine.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
