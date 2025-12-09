 Kalsang Caf&eacute; &amp; Restaurant, Rajpur Road: Bright, colourful, and buzzing with Tibetan charm, Kalsang draws you in the moment you spot it. Their momos are soft, juicy, and packed with flavour, especially when paired with that addictive chilli sauce you&rsquo;ll end up thinking about later.

Kalsang Café & Restaurant, Rajpur Road: Bright, colourful, and buzzing with Tibetan charm, Kalsang draws you in the moment you spot it. Their momos are soft, juicy, and packed with flavour, especially when paired with that addictive chilli sauce you’ll end up thinking about later.

Image Source : Freepik

Orchards, Rajpur: Set against Rajpur’s greenery, Orchards has a slow, rustic vibe that makes you want to linger. Their Tibetan and North-Eastern dishes shine, especially the mutton and chicken kothe momos, though the cheese ones are easy to skip. With the outdoor view, the meal feels like a small getaway.

Image Source : Freepik

Thapa Restaurant, Hathibarkala: Quiet, homely, and honest, Thapa is where locals head for no-fuss Tibetan comfort food. Everything is fresh and simple, and their mutton momos are unbelievably soft and flavourful, almost melting as soon as you bite in.

Image Source : Freepik

Joshi Momos, Near Astley Hall: A true Dehradun classic, this tiny stall has been serving steaming momos to everyone, students, families, travellers for years. No frills, just hot dumplings, bold chutneys, and pure satisfaction on a steel plate. Cheap, nostalgic, and consistently delicious.

Image Source : Freepik

Saino, Chakrata Road: Saino brings a slice of Kathmandu to the city with its warm Nepalese flavours. The momos are plump, well-seasoned, and served with a punchy tomato chutney that completes the experience. It's a refreshing change from the usual Tibetan-style plates.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : Cinematic Indian locations to shoot aesthetic reels

Click to read more..