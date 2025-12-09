Orchards, Rajpur: Set against Rajpur’s greenery, Orchards has a slow, rustic vibe that makes you want to linger. Their Tibetan and North-Eastern dishes shine, especially the mutton and chicken kothe momos, though the cheese ones are easy to skip. With the outdoor view, the meal feels like a small getaway.
Thapa Restaurant, Hathibarkala: Quiet, homely, and honest, Thapa is where locals head for no-fuss Tibetan comfort food. Everything is fresh and simple, and their mutton momos are unbelievably soft and flavourful, almost melting as soon as you bite in.
Joshi Momos, Near Astley Hall: A true Dehradun classic, this tiny stall has been serving steaming momos to everyone, students, families, travellers for years. No frills, just hot dumplings, bold chutneys, and pure satisfaction on a steel plate. Cheap, nostalgic, and consistently delicious.
Saino, Chakrata Road: Saino brings a slice of Kathmandu to the city with its warm Nepalese flavours. The momos are plump, well-seasoned, and served with a punchy tomato chutney that completes the experience. It's a refreshing change from the usual Tibetan-style plates.
