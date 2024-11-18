Winter fashion inspired by Bollywood celebrities

This colourful crocheted cardigan of Alia was all over the internet as she appeared in it. The cardigan features a patchwork design with vibrant coloured squares and heart motifs.
Image Source : Instagram
The oversized blue, chunky knit sweaters of Deepika Padukone give out pure aesthetics. Her balloon sleeves, crew neck, and relaxed fit create an effortlessly stylish look this winter season.
Image Source : Instagram
Katrina Kaif effortlessly blends charm and comfort in her floral cardigan with large and vibrant floral patterns.
Image Source : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's checkered snowsuit, a combination of white, red, and navy blue, is a comfortable and stylish choice for this winter season.
Image Source : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is one of those Bollywood fashionistas who always creates magic with her outfits. Featuring classy and stylish looks, her winter wardrobe is also no exception.
Image Source : Instagram
For winters, B-town ladies are all about choosing comfortable styles. Kriti Sanon's vibrant over-sized pink and black sweater is a perfect choice for your winter wardrobe.
Image Source : Instagram
Anushka looks all cute and charming in a classic button-down cardigan sweater. The cream-colored cardigan, in a relaxed fit style, is perfect for a casual day out in the winter season.
Image Source : Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's winter look is warm and simple. She has paired a fuchsia pink sweater with a deep red shawl adorned with floral designs.
Image Source : Instagram
