 Why does your skin barrier break faster in winter

Cold weather pulls moisture straight out of the skin, making the barrier thin and fragile. This is why dryness, tightness and irritation suddenly spike as temperatures drop.

Winter air can’t hold much moisture, so it pulls water from your skin. This rapid moisture loss makes the outer layer brittle and prone to cracks.

Harsh winds strip away the skin’s natural oils that keep it soft and protected. Without this lipid shield, the barrier struggles to hold moisture.

Long, hot showers feel great in winter, but wash away essential skin oils. Once these oils are gone, the barrier becomes even less able to retain hydration.

Heaters drastically reduce indoor humidity, speeding up water loss from the skin. Dry indoor air continues to pull moisture throughout the day and night.

Winter dryness disrupts the good bacteria that keep your barrier healthy. When the microbiome is unbalanced, the skin becomes reactive and slower to heal.

Use gentle cleansers, rich moisturisers and ceramide-based creams to rebuild strength. Layer hydration, mist, serum, cream, to reduce water loss throughout the day.

