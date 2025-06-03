Whiskey vs Vodka: Which one has fewer calories?

Calorie Count per Shot: A standard 1.5 oz (44 ml) shot of both whiskey and vodka contains roughly 96–105 calories, assuming both are 40% ABV (alcohol by volume). So, there's no major calorie difference between them in pure form.
Image Source : Canva
No Carbs or Sugar in Either (When Plain): Both plain vodka and whiskey have zero carbs and sugar if consumed straight, without any sugary drinks or mixers, making them equal choices for low-carb.
Image Source : Canva
Flavoured Versions: Flavoured vodkas or whiskies often contain added sugar and sweeteners, which increase calorie content significantly. Always check labels when choosing flavoured spirits.
Image Source : Canva
Mixers: Vodka is usually mixed with high-calorie beverages like soda or juice, while whiskey is often consumed neat or with low-calorie mixers. Vodka-based cocktails may end up being more calorie-dense.
Image Source : Canva
Higher ABV = More Calories: The more alcohol a spirit contains, the more calories it has. An 80-proof (40% ABV) vodka or whiskey has fewer calories than a 100-proof (50% ABV) version. Choose lower-proof options to reduce intake.
Image Source : Canva
Portion Control: Whiskey is typically sipped, while vodka is often taken as a shot or mixed into larger drinks. This can affect how much you consume. More volume = more calories, regardless of the spirit.
Image Source : Canva
Conclusion: In their plain forms, vodka and whiskey have similar calorie content. The real differences depend on how they’re consumed, what you mix them with, how much you pour and whether the version is flavoured or higher proof.
Image Source : AI-generated
Next : World Bicycle Day: 5 health benefits of cycling