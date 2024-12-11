 Which vitamins are found in Custard Apple? Know benefits

Vitamin C: Boosts immunity, promotes healthy skin, and acts as a powerful antioxidant to combat free radicals.

Vitamin B6: Supports brain health, regulates mood, and helps in the production of hemoglobin.

Vitamin A: Enhances vision, maintains skin health, and supports the immune system.

Folate (Vitamin B9): Aids in cell division, prevents neural tube defects in pregnancy, and supports overall growth.

Niacin (Vitamin B3): Promotes healthy metabolism, reduces bad cholesterol, and improves heart health.

