 Which vitamins are found in Bathua? Know health benefits

Which vitamins are found in Bathua? Know health benefits

Image Source : Social

Bathua, also known as chenopodium or lamb's quarters, is a highly nutritious leafy green popular in winter. It is packed with essential vitamins and health benefits.

Image Source : Social

Vitamin A: Improves vision, supports immune function, and promotes healthy skin. Its high beta-carotene content converts to vitamin A in the body.

Image Source : Social

Vitamin C: Boosts immunity, helps in collagen production, and acts as an antioxidant. Keeps common colds at bay and promotes glowing skin.

Image Source : Social

Folate (Vitamin B9): Promotes red blood cell formation and supports fetal development during pregnancy. Perfect for expecting mothers and anemia prevention.

Image Source : Social

Vitamin B6: Supports brain health, regulates mood, and aids in protein metabolism. Contributes to better energy levels and reduced fatigue.

Image Source : Social

Next : 7 interesting facts about 'Maha Kumbh Mela' in Prayagraj

Click to read more..