Bathua, also known as chenopodium or lamb's quarters, is a highly nutritious leafy green popular in winter. It is packed with essential vitamins and health benefits.
Vitamin A: Improves vision, supports immune function, and promotes healthy skin. Its high beta-carotene content converts to vitamin A in the body.
Vitamin C: Boosts immunity, helps in collagen production, and acts as an antioxidant. Keeps common colds at bay and promotes glowing skin.
Folate (Vitamin B9): Promotes red blood cell formation and supports fetal development during pregnancy. Perfect for expecting mothers and anemia prevention.
Vitamin B6: Supports brain health, regulates mood, and aids in protein metabolism. Contributes to better energy levels and reduced fatigue.
