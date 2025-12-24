Denmark: Shorter work weeks, proper holidays, and strong parental leave make work feel manageable. The idea of hygge quietly reminds people that comfort and balance matter just as much as careers.
Image Source : Pinterest
Sweden: The hours may look standard, but the mindset is far from rigid. Flexible schedules, remote work, and even shorter workday trials help avoid burnout.
Image Source : Pinterest
Germany: Efficiency is valued more than long hours, and downtime is taken seriously. Sundays being largely work-free shows how important rest is culturally.
Image Source : Pinterest
New Zealand: Work tends to fit around life, not the other way around. Flexible hours and generous leave policies help keep things balanced.
Image Source : Pinterest
Next : Christmas drinks that are a must-have for a Christmas party