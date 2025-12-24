 Netherlands: Work here is about getting things done, not staying late to prove a point. Part-time roles are normal, even in senior jobs, which leaves room for family and actual life.

Denmark: Shorter work weeks, proper holidays, and strong parental leave make work feel manageable. The idea of hygge quietly reminds people that comfort and balance matter just as much as careers.

Sweden: The hours may look standard, but the mindset is far from rigid. Flexible schedules, remote work, and even shorter workday trials help avoid burnout.

Germany: Efficiency is valued more than long hours, and downtime is taken seriously. Sundays being largely work-free shows how important rest is culturally.

New Zealand: Work tends to fit around life, not the other way around. Flexible hours and generous leave policies help keep things balanced.

