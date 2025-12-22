Christmas drinks that are a must-have for a Christmas party

Mulled wine:
Warm, spiced and deeply comforting. Mulled wine brings together red wine, cinnamon, cloves and citrus.
Image Source : Pexels
Eggnog:
Creamy, rich and nostalgic. Eggnog is a Christmas staple made with milk, eggs, nutmeg and vanilla.
Image Source : Freepik
Hot chocolate:
Hot chocolate works for every age group. Add marshmallows, whipped cream or peppermint for a Christmas twist.
Image Source : Freepik
Cranberry mocktail or cocktail:
Bright, tangy and refreshing. Cranberry juice mixed with soda or spirits adds festive colour.
Image Source : Freepik
Spiced apple cider:
Apple cider infused with cinnamon and cloves feels like Christmas in a cup. It’s perfect as a non-alcoholic warm option.
Image Source : Freepik
Christmas sangria:
Fruity, festive and great for groups. Mix wine with seasonal fruits, citrus and a splash of soda.
Image Source : Freepik
