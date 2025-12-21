 5 winter plants that thrive in low sunlight

Some plants actually prefer indirect or low light conditions. These hardy winter plants will stay healthy even with limited sunshine.

Snake plant (Sansevieria): Snake plants thrive in low light and cooler temperatures. They require minimal watering and tolerate neglect well.

ZZ plant: ZZ plants are extremely resilient and love indirect light. Their glossy leaves stay green even in winter gloom.

Pothos: Pothos adapts easily to low light and cooler rooms. A great choice for shelves and hanging planters.

Peace lily: Peace lilies tolerate low light and cooler indoor temperatures. They also help improve indoor air quality.

Spider plant: Spider plants grow well in indirect light during winter. They handle temperature changes better than most houseplants.

