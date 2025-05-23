Samosa is a popular snack that is loved by people all over the world. It is a fried or baked pastry with a savoury filling, usually made with potatoes, peas, and spices. However, many people are unaware of the real name of the samosa.
The real name of the samosa is "samsa" or "sambusa," which originated in the Middle East.
Samsa is a triangular-shaped pastry filled with meat or vegetables, and it was brought to India by the Mughals during their reign.
Over time, the name evolved into "samosa," and it became a popular street food in India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries.
Every region has its variation of samosa, such as the Punjabi samosa, which has a thicker crust and is filled with spicier potatoes and peas.
Despite its various names and variations, one thing remains constant—the delicious taste and widespread popularity of this delectable snack.
