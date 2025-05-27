Limca is a popular soft drink brand that originated in India and is now recognised globally.
The name "Limca" is a direct translation of "limbu ka," which means "made of lime" in Hindi.
This perfectly describes the refreshing taste of the drink, which is made from lemon juice and carbonated water.
However, the meaning of Limca goes beyond just its name and taste. It symbolises the vibrant and lively spirit of India, as the drink was first introduced in 1977 during a time when the country was experiencing a surge of economic growth and cultural changes.
Thus, Limca represents a fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist, making it a beloved beverage for people of all ages.
The name also reflects the brand's mission to provide a refreshing and rejuvenating experience to its consumers, making it a popular choice for quenching thirst and beating the heat.
