What is the full form of WTB?

WTB stands for Want To Buy. It's an abbreviation commonly used in online marketplaces and forums.
You'll often find WTB in Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and gaming communities where users post what they're looking to purchase.
While WTB means someone is looking to buy, WTS indicates someone wants to sell an item.
Acronyms like WTB help users quickly communicate their intentions in titles or short messages.
WTB is especially common in second-hand markets, collectibles, electronics, and virtual goods trading.
