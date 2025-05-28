What is the full form of NGL?

NGL, not gonna lie, is a commonly used acronym in modern language that is often used in casual conversations, social media posts, and even formal communication.
The full form of NGL is "Not Gonna Lie," which is an expression used to indicate that the speaker is being honest and sincere about their statement.
This phrase can be used to emphasise the truthfulness of a statement or opinion, and it is often followed by a personal confession or admission.
The use of NGL has become popular in recent years as a way to add authenticity and sincerity to conversations.
In conclusion, NGL stands for "Not Gonna Lie" and is a widely recognised abbreviation that is used to express honesty and sincerity in communication.
