 What is the full form of gym?

The full form of gym is gymnasium. It is a Latin word that has its origin in ancient Greece.

The word gymnasium is derived from the Greek word "gymnos," which means "naked."

Originally, gymnasiums were outdoor spaces where athletes would train and compete in various sports events while being completely naked.

However, over time, the meaning of the word has evolved, and it is now commonly associated with indoor fitness centres.

Nowadays, a gym is a place where people go to exercise, lift weights, do cardio exercises, and participate in fitness classes.

Gyms offer a range of equipment, such as treadmills, elliptical machines, weight machines, and free weights, for individuals to use for their workout regimens.

In addition to physical exercise, gyms also provide amenities like saunas, pools, and group classes for different fitness levels and interests.

