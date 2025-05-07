What is the difference between Sindoor and Kumkum?

Sindoor is traditionally worn by married Hindu women as a symbol of marriage, while Kumkum is used for religious rituals and as a mark of respect.
Sindoor is typically applied along the hair parting (maang), whereas Kumkum is placed as a dot (bindi) on the forehead.
Kumkum can range from deep red to crimson while Sindoor is usually bright red or orange-red.
Sindoor often contains vermilion and sometimes turmeric or lime, while Kumkum is made mainly from turmeric and slaked lime.
Kumkum is used by both men and women during pujas and ceremonies, while Sindoor is primarily associated with marital status in Hindu tradition.
Next : 5 offbeat hill stations near Delhi-NCR to escape the May heat
Click to read more..