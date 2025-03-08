What is the 4-7-8 breathing technique that helps to reduce stress?

Stress is a natural reaction of the body when you experience changes or challenges. Stress helps your body to adjust to new situations and it can be positive which keeps you alert and motivated and helps avoid danger.
While short-term stress is good, chronic stress can be bad for your health. There can be several reasons that cause chronic stress. However, it can be bad for your overall health.
Managing stress: It is important that you manage your stress and one of the ways to do this is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Read on to know more about this.
The Technique: The 4-7-8 breathing technique involves breathing in through your nose for a count of 4, holding your breath for a count of 7 and exhaling through your mouth for a count of 8. You can repeat this cycle for several rounds.
How it Reduces Stress: The 4-7-8 breathing technique helps reduce stress by slowing down your heart rate, lowering your blood pressure and promoting relaxation. The counting pattern distracts your mind from stressful thoughts, while deep breaths stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system which helps you stay calm.
Benefits: The 4-7-8 breathing technique has several physiological benefits, including reduced cortisol levels (the stress hormone), increased oxygenation of the body, improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety and depression.
Tips for Practice: To get the most out of the 4-7-8 breathing technique, try the following find a quiet, comfortable space to sit or lie down. Then, close your eyes and focus on your breath. Start with shorter cycles (e.g., 2-3-4) and gradually increase.
