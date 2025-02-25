Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which is good for diabetics?

When it comes to choosing the best fruit for diabetics, muskmelon may be a better option.
Watermelon has a high glycemic load, which means it can cause a quick spike in blood sugar levels.
On the other hand, muskmelon has a lower glycemic load and contains more fibre, which helps slow down the absorption of sugar in the body. This makes it a better choice for diabetics as it helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Additionally, muskmelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, which can improve insulin sensitivity and lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
However, it's important to remember that moderation is key when it comes to fruit consumption for diabetics.
