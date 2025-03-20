Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which is better for weight loss?

Low-Calorie Content: Watermelon (30 calories per 100g) is slightly lower in calories than muskmelon (34 calories per 100g), making it a better option for calorie-conscious snackers.
Natural Sweetness: Muskmelon is a bit sweeter, which can curb sugar cravings, but it's also slightly higher in sugar content than watermelon.
High Water Content: Watermelon is about 90% water, which helps you stay hydrated while keeping you full, reducing the urge to overeat.
Fibre for Digestion: Muskmelon contains more fiber, which helps improve digestion and keep you feeling satisfied for longer.
Rich in Nutrients: Both melons are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, but watermelon offers more lycopene, which may aid in fat loss and improve heart health.
