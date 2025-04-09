Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which fruit is more hydrating?

Water Content: Watermelon has about 92% water which makes it one of the most hydrating fruits. Muskmelon has about 89–90% water which makes watermelon better in terms of water content and hydration.
Electrolyte Balance: Muskmelon contains more potassium which is essential for maintaining fluid balance in the body. While watermelon has potassium too, muskmelon can help in replenishing lost electrolytes.
Sugar Content: Watermelon has a slightly higher sugar content which can affect blood sugar levels if consumed in large quantities. Muskmelon’s lower sugar level may be a better choice.
Ease of Digestion: Muskmelon is generally easier on the digestive system, making its water and nutrients more readily absorbable in some people.
Cooling Effect: Watermelon is known for its cooling nature in Ayurvedic practices, helping the body release internal heat.
Overall Refreshment: While both are hydrating, watermelon’s texture and high water release give a more immediate sense of refreshment.
In conclusion, both are excellent hydrating fruits. However, watermelon edges out as the more hydrating option due to its higher water content and immediate cooling effect. However, muskmelon helps in electrolyte balance and digestion.
