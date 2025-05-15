Watermelon juice vs Sugarcane juice: Which drink is more hydrating in summers?

Water Content: Watermelon juice has over 90% water, making it incredibly hydrating. Sugarcane juice contains less water and is denser due to its natural sugars.
Electrolyte Balance: Sugarcane juice offers natural electrolytes like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which help replenish lost salts. Watermelon also contains potassium but in smaller amounts.
Calorie Load: Watermelon juice is lighter with fewer calories, making it a better choice if you're looking for hydration without the extra sugar. Sugarcane juice is more energy-dense due to its high sugar content.
Digestive Impact: Sugarcane juice can aid digestion and boost energy quickly. Watermelon juice is gentle on the stomach and helps flush out toxins.
Cooling Effect: Both juices have a cooling effect, but watermelon is especially known for reducing body heat, making it a go-to in extreme heat.
