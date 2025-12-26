2. Eat a protein and fibre-rich breakfast: Starting the day with protein and fibre slows how quickly sugar enters the bloodstream and keeps energy steady for longer. Eggs, yoghurt, nuts, seeds, or vegetables do a better job than sugary cereals or plain toast.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Keep caffeine in check: Coffee on an empty stomach can spike stress hormones, which may nudge blood sugar higher than expected. Waiting until after breakfast or keeping caffeine moderate often makes mornings feel calmer and more balanced.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Get moving, even a little: Light movement like walking, stretching, or gentle mobility work helps muscles use glucose more efficiently. It doesn’t need to be a workout, just enough to tell your body the day has started.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Get some natural light: Morning sunlight helps regulate your internal clock, which plays a quiet role in blood sugar and insulin rhythms. A few minutes outdoors or near a window can make a noticeable difference over time.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : 7 smart habits to prevent weight gain over Christmas and New Year