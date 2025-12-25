 1. Keep desserts intentional, not automatic: You don&rsquo;t need to say yes to every sweet that shows up. Pick the ones you actually enjoy and skip the rest without guilt.

1. Keep desserts intentional, not automatic: You don’t need to say yes to every sweet that shows up. Pick the ones you actually enjoy and skip the rest without guilt.

2. Be mindful with alcohol, not strict: Drinks add up faster than food during the festive season. Spacing them out or switching to lighter options can quietly make a difference.

3. Eat protein before you head out: A proper meal before a party helps more than willpower ever will. Protein keeps you fuller, so you’re less tempted to graze all evening.

4. Avoid grazing without noticing: Snacking adds up when you’re chatting and distracted. If you’re eating, pause and enjoy it instead of picking endlessly.

5. Do things that aren’t about food: Games, walks, music, journaling, or just talking can shift the focus. The best moments usually have little to do with what’s on the plate.

6. Drink more water than you think you need: Hydration helps control hunger and keeps energy levels steady. A glass of water between drinks or meals goes a long way.

7. Keep some form of movement going: You don’t need intense workouts or new routines. Sticking to light exercise or walks helps your body stay in rhythm.

