2. Be mindful with alcohol, not strict: Drinks add up faster than food during the festive season. Spacing them out or switching to lighter options can quietly make a difference.
3. Eat protein before you head out: A proper meal before a party helps more than willpower ever will. Protein keeps you fuller, so you’re less tempted to graze all evening.
4. Avoid grazing without noticing: Snacking adds up when you’re chatting and distracted. If you’re eating, pause and enjoy it instead of picking endlessly.
5. Do things that aren’t about food: Games, walks, music, journaling, or just talking can shift the focus. The best moments usually have little to do with what’s on the plate.
6. Drink more water than you think you need: Hydration helps control hunger and keeps energy levels steady. A glass of water between drinks or meals goes a long way.
7. Keep some form of movement going: You don’t need intense workouts or new routines. Sticking to light exercise or walks helps your body stay in rhythm.
