 Tulsi water: Know the disadvantages of this drink

Tulsi water, also known as holy basil water, is a popular herbal drink that is made by infusing tulsi leaves in water. While it is known for its numerous health benefits, there are also some disadvantages to consuming this drink.

Firstly, tulsi water may interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners and diabetes medications, and should be avoided by those taking these medications.

Additionally, overconsumption of tulsi water may cause gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and diarrhoea.

Furthermore, some people may experience allergic reactions to tulsi leaves, causing skin irritation or difficulty breathing.

Another disadvantage of this drink is that it can potentially lower blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous for those with diabetes or hypoglycemia.

Lastly, while tulsi water is generally safe for consumption, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before regularly incorporating it into your diet.

