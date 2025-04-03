Treadmill vs Exercise Bike: Which cardio machine is better for weight loss?

Calorie Burn: Treadmills generally burn more calories due to the full-body engagement, especially if running or walking at higher speeds or inclines.
Impact on Joints: Exercise bikes offer a low-impact workout, making them gentler on the knees and joints, which can be ideal for those with injuries or mobility issues.
Muscle Engagement: Treadmills target your legs, core, and arms (if using handrails), while bikes primarily work the lower body, focusing on the quads, hamstrings, and calves.
Convenience: Treadmills can be used for both walking and running, offering variety. Exercise bikes, while great for steady cardio, can feel repetitive and less engaging.
Sustainability: Both machines can support long workout sessions, but the exercise bike might be easier for beginners to stick with due to its lower intensity and reduced impact on the body.
