Sugarcane juice vs Coconut water: Which is more hydrating?

Natural Electrolytes: Both sugarcane juice and coconut water are rich in natural electrolytes which are important for hydration. However, coconut water has a higher concentration of electrolytes, particularly potassium.
Water Content: Sugarcane juice has a higher water content (around 90%) compared to coconut water (around 80%). However, the electrolytes in coconut water make up for its low water content.
Calorie and Sugar Content: Sugarcane juice is higher in calories and sugar compared to coconut water. While sugarcane juice contains around 150-200 calories and 30-40 grams of sugar per cup, coconut water contains around 45 calories and 11 grams of sugar per cup.
Potassium Content: Coconut water is a rich source of potassium, containing around 600-700 milligrams per cup. Sugarcane juice, on the other hand, contains around 200-300 milligrams of potassium per cup.
Sodium Content: Coconut water contains around 45 milligrams of sodium per cup, while sugarcane juice contains around 10-20 milligrams of sodium per cup.
Replenishing Electrolytes: Coconut water's high electrolyte content makes it an excellent choice for replenishing electrolytes after intense physical activity or in hot weather.
In conclusion, both sugarcane juice and coconut water are hydrating beverages. Coconut water's high electrolyte content makes it a better choice for replenishing electrolytes and the high water content in sugarcane juice make it a great choice for everyday hydration.
