Soaked vs Raw Almonds: Which is healthier?

Nutrient Absorption: Soaking almonds helps break down phytic acid, which can inhibit nutrient absorption. This makes soaked almonds a better option for digesting essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron.
Image Source : Social
Digestion and Gut Health: Soaked almonds are easier to digest because the outer skin is removed, reducing tannins that can interfere with digestion. Raw almonds, with their skin intact, may take longer to break down in the stomach.
Image Source : Social
Taste and Texture: Soaked almonds are softer, making them easier to chew and blend into smoothies or pastes. Raw almonds, on the other hand, are crunchy and ideal for snacking.
Image Source : Social
Antioxidant Content: The skin of raw almonds contains antioxidants like vitamin E, which help fight oxidative stress. However, removing the skin by soaking them can reduce this antioxidant benefit slightly.
Image Source : Social
Overall Health Benefits: Both forms of almonds are nutritious, but soaked almonds may have a slight edge due to improved digestion and mineral absorption. If you want more fiber and antioxidants, raw almonds are still a great choice!
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 amazing benefits of drinking spinach juice