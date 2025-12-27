2. Early-morning cortisol rise: Your body naturally starts preparing for morning before you actually wake up. If cortisol rises earlier than it should, sleep becomes lighter without you noticing. That shift alone can be enough to pull you out of deep rest.
3. Blood sugar dropping overnight: A long gap between dinner and breakfast can cause blood sugar levels to dip. When that happens, the body treats it as a mild stress signal. Waking up is sometimes the body’s way of responding.
4. Alcohol before bedtime: Alcohol can make falling asleep feel easier at first. As it wears off, sleep becomes more broken and less stable. That’s why early-morning waking is so common after drinking
5. Irregular sleep routine: Going to bed at different times confuses the body’s internal clock. Without a clear pattern, the brain isn’t sure when sleep should end. Early waking becomes more likely, even if you still feel tired.
6. Late-night workouts: Exercising late can keep adrenaline levels elevated for longer. Your heart rate and body temperature take time to settle down. You may fall asleep, but staying asleep becomes harder later in the night.
