 Best places to visit in Delhi on New Year

Best places to visit in Delhi on New Year

Image Source : Pexels

Connaught Place: Connaught Place turns into the heart of the New Year celebrations. Restaurants, bars and cafés stay lively till late.

Image Source : Pexels

India Gate: India Gate offers a more relaxed way to welcome the New Year. Families and friends gather for night walks and late snacks.

Image Source : Pexels

Hauz Khas Village: Hauz Khas Village is known for its rooftop parties and nightlife. Music, food and views of the historic fort add charm.

Image Source : Instagram/hauzkhasvillage

Lodhi Garden: If you prefer peace, Lodhi Garden is a great daytime option. Perfect for New Year's morning walks or picnics.

Image Source : Pexels

Dilli Haat: For a cultural New Year, Dilli Haat is a lovely choice. Handicrafts, street food and folk performances create a festive vibe.

Image Source : Instagram/dillihaat.ina

Rooftop cafés in South Delhi: South Delhi rooftops offer cosy New Year dinners with city views. Less crowded than clubs, more intimate and relaxed.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : Wake up smarter: 5 simple morning habits for better blood sugar control

Click to read more..