Connaught Place:
Connaught Place turns into the heart of the New Year celebrations. Restaurants, bars and cafés stay lively till late.
India Gate:
India Gate offers a more relaxed way to welcome the New Year. Families and friends gather for night walks and late snacks.
Hauz Khas Village:
Hauz Khas Village is known for its rooftop parties and nightlife. Music, food and views of the historic fort add charm.
Lodhi Garden:
If you prefer peace, Lodhi Garden is a great daytime option. Perfect for New Year's morning walks or picnics.
Dilli Haat:
For a cultural New Year, Dilli Haat is a lovely choice. Handicrafts, street food and folk performances create a festive vibe.
Rooftop cafés in South Delhi:
South Delhi rooftops offer cosy New Year dinners with city views. Less crowded than clubs, more intimate and relaxed.
