Mobile phones, TVs and laptops have become a part of everyday life.
Most people spend hours in front of a screen.
Our eyes end up taking the brunt of this habit.
Over time, this can lead to dark circles.
Here’s a simple remedy to help reduce dark circles.
You only need a few kitchen ingredients. You will need coffee, honey, turmeric and raw milk.
Take a bowl and add one tablespoon of coffee powder. Add a small pinch of turmeric powder.
Now add one tablespoon of raw milk and one tablespoon of honey. Mix everything well to make a smooth paste.
Apply this paste gently on the dark circles. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Use it regularly to help fade dark circles.
