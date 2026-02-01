 One simple remedy to reduce dark circles

Mobile phones, TVs and laptops have become a part of everyday life.

Most people spend hours in front of a screen.

Our eyes end up taking the brunt of this habit.

Over time, this can lead to dark circles.

Here’s a simple remedy to help reduce dark circles.

You only need a few kitchen ingredients. You will need coffee, honey, turmeric and raw milk.

Take a bowl and add one tablespoon of coffee powder. Add a small pinch of turmeric powder.

Now add one tablespoon of raw milk and one tablespoon of honey. Mix everything well to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste gently on the dark circles. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Use it regularly to help fade dark circles.

