1. Washing your hair too often: It feels clean in the moment, but frequent washing slowly strips away natural oils. Hair starts feeling dry, then oddly greasy again, and the cycle keeps repeating without you realising it.

2. Using heat tools without thinking twice: Daily blow-drying or straightening adds up. Without protection, hair weakens bit by bit, losing shine first, then strength, then patience with you.

3. Keeping hair tied up too tight, too often: That sleek ponytail looks harmless. Over time, constant pulling stresses the roots and causes breakage, especially around the hairline.

4. Being rough with wet hair: Hair is most fragile right after a wash. Rubbing it hard with a towel only makes things worse, leading to frizz and breakage that shows up later.

5. Skipping trims for too long: Avoiding trims feels like a shortcut to longer hair. In reality, split ends creep upward and make hair look tired and uneven.

6. Using whatever product is around: Not every shampoo suits every head. The wrong products can quietly dry out hair or clog the scalp, affecting how healthy it looks over time.

