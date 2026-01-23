2. Using heat tools without thinking twice: Daily blow-drying or straightening adds up. Without protection, hair weakens bit by bit, losing shine first, then strength, then patience with you.
3. Keeping hair tied up too tight, too often: That sleek ponytail looks harmless. Over time, constant pulling stresses the roots and causes breakage, especially around the hairline.
4. Being rough with wet hair: Hair is most fragile right after a wash. Rubbing it hard with a towel only makes things worse, leading to frizz and breakage that shows up later.
5. Skipping trims for too long: Avoiding trims feels like a shortcut to longer hair. In reality, split ends creep upward and make hair look tired and uneven.
6. Using whatever product is around: Not every shampoo suits every head. The wrong products can quietly dry out hair or clog the scalp, affecting how healthy it looks over time.
