 Places to visit in Delhi on Republic Day to soak in the patriotic spirit

India Gate becomes the emotional heart of Republic Day celebrations. Even with restricted access, the area resonates with pride and patriotic energy.

Kartavya Path (Rajpath area): Kartavya Path hosts the iconic Republic Day parade. If you have passes, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Rashtrapati Bhavan: While entry inside is restricted, the outer views are iconic on Republic Day. The grand architecture and decorations add to the festive mood. Perfect for photographs and a quiet walk.

Red Fort: The Red Fort stands as a symbol of India’s freedom struggle. Though the main celebrations happen on Independence Day, Republic Day visits feel meaningful.

Central Delhi markets and cafés: After sightseeing, explore Connaught Place or nearby cafés. Many places host Republic Day-themed menus and décor.

