Should you soak sunflower seeds overnight?

Yes, soaking sunflower seeds overnight is beneficial and widely recommended for enhancing their nutritional value and digestibility. Read on to know the benefits of soaking sunflower seeds.
Improves Digestibility: Soaking sunflower seeds helps break down the phytic acid and enzyme inhibitors that can interfere with digestion. This makes it easier for the body to process and absorb nutrients from the seeds.
Enhances Nutrient Absorption: Phytic acid in raw seeds binds minerals like zinc, iron and calcium, making them harder to absorb. Soaking neutralises this compound, increasing the bioavailability of essential nutrients.
Improves Enzyme Activity: Soaking activates enzymes in the seeds that help in breaking down fats and proteins. This not only helps in digestion but also makes the nutrients more accessible to your body.
Softens Texture and Improves Flavour: After soaking, the seeds become softer and more palatable, making them easier to chew and digest. Many people find that soaked seeds taste milder and fresher.
How to Soak The Seeds: Rinse 1 cup of raw sunflower seeds thoroughly. Place them in a glass or ceramic bowl and cover with 2–3 cups of filtered water. Soak for 6–8 hours or overnight. Rinse and drain before consuming or drying.
