Shalini Passi's THIS home remedy will help you get restful sleep

Shalini Passi's lifestyle is worth the hype. From her skin, and hair to fashion everything is top-notch. Now and then Shalini keeps sharing her secret beauty routine, and fitness regime. However, recently she has shared a tip for good sleep while speaking to the Curly Tales.
The 'Fabulous Live vs Bollywood Wives' fame art collector makes sure to sleep for 8 hours at night.
For restful sleep, Shalini banks on nutmeg. She said, "Grind nutmeg and take half a teaspoon of it in warm water, it is very good."
Nutmeg has several health benefits. It also has relaxing compounds and properties.
For restorative sleep, having nutmeg can be beneficial. It has antioxidant properties that can aid digestion and boost immunity too.
For a good sleep, the 49-year-old sips on chamomile tea at times.
The powerful compounds in chamomile tea help in reducing insomnia risk. The herbal remedy reduces stress too.
