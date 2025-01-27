Sabyasachi's 25th-anniversary show: Check out who wore what

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Anniversary Show: The Indian designer commemorated 25 years of his label with a special show that featured the who's who of fashion, from Bollywood stars to editors, fashion influencers and more. The show also marked the return of the celebrated designer to the runway. Check here who wore what to the event.
Deepika Padukone opened the show for Sabyasachi in an all-white monochrome look. She wore maximal jewellery and finished the look with a pair of black gloves.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a black anarkali suit from the designer's label. The full-sleeved suit featured a round neck with an intricate design at the bottom. She completed the look with heavy drop earrings and a bindi.
Alia Bhatt chose to wear a black saree with a heavily embellished blouse. While the solid silk black saree might seem simple, it was the blouse that caught the attention. The blouse was sleeveless and had a deep neckline which added oomph to the entire outfit. Bhatt finished the look with a statement earring and a bun.
Sonam Kapoor wore a black ensemble from the designer's label. Her outfit featured a sleeveless top and a skirt with heavy embroidery. She also wore a dramatic shrug that brought together the entire look. Kapoor wore a heavy necklace and earrings to finish the look.
Sharvari wore a black saree that she paired with a blazer-like blouse. The saree has golden work all over and the sleeves of the blouse featured heavy embroidery. To complete the look, the actress opted for drop earrings.
Ananya Birla wore a black dress from the designer's label. The dress featured floral embroidery all over with a round neck and quarter sleeves. Birla wore leather stockings and completed her look with a pair of heeled boots.
