Running vs Incline Walking: Which is better for you?

Weight Loss: Running burns more calories per minute and is ideal for faster weight loss and improving cardiovascular endurance. Incline Walking is gentler but still effective for fat burning, especially if done for longer durations.
Calorie Burn: Running can burn 400–600 calories/hour, while incline walking at 10–15% incline burns 300–450 calories/hour. Incline walking engages more muscles (glutes, hamstrings) but with less joint impact.
Impact on Joints: Running is high-impact, which can stress knees, ankles, and hips, especially for beginners or those with injuries. Incline walking is low-impact, making it safer for people with joint concerns or arthritis.
Cardiovascular Benefits: Both exercises improve heart health, but running raises your heart rate more quickly, improving VO₂ max and stamina. Incline walking offers steady-state cardio, which is easier to maintain over longer periods.
Conclusion: Choose running if your goal is quick calorie burn, endurance, and mood elevation and your joints are healthy. Choose incline walking if you prefer a lower-impact workout that’s sustainable, joint-friendly, and still effective for fat loss.
