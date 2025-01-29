 Rice vs Quinoa: Which carb is good for weight loss?

Rice vs Quinoa: Which carb is good for weight loss?

Image Source : Social

Two popular options for healthy carbohydrates are rice and quinoa. While both are nutritious and versatile grains, they have some key differences when it comes to weight loss.

Image Source : Social

Rice is a staple in many cultures and is a good source of carbohydrates, but it has a high glycemic index, meaning it can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to cravings.

Image Source : Social

On the other hand, quinoa is a whole grain and has a lower glycemic index, making it a better option for weight loss as it can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Image Source : Social

Additionally, quinoa contains more protein and fibre than rice, which can aid in weight loss by increasing satiety and reducing overall calorie intake.

Image Source : Social

Therefore, while rice can be a part of a healthy diet in moderation, quinoa may be a better choice for those looking to lose weight.

Image Source : Social

Next : BLACKPINK's Jennie to Dua Lipa: Who wore what at Paris Fashion Show

Click to read more..