 Red to Blue: 5 colours of roses and their meanings

Red to Blue: 5 colours of roses and their meanings

Image Source : Freepik

The red rose is a symbol of love and passion. It reflects the depth and truth of love.

Image Source : Freepik

Pink roses symbolise friendship and affection. This rose is given to people whom you like for their beauty, charm and elegance.

Image Source : Freepik

White rose is a symbol of purity and truth. White rose helps us understand the importance of truth and purity in our lives.

Image Source : Freepik

Yellow roses signify a feeling of happiness and hope in life. You can give yellow roses to extend a hand of friendship.

Image Source : Freepik

When you give someone a blue rose, it shows how special and important that person is to you.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : 5 drinks that can help to soothe period cramps

Click to read more..