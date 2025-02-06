Red to Blue: 5 colours of roses and their meanings

The red rose is a symbol of love and passion. It reflects the depth and truth of love.
Pink roses symbolise friendship and affection. This rose is given to people whom you like for their beauty, charm and elegance.
White rose is a symbol of purity and truth. White rose helps us understand the importance of truth and purity in our lives.
Yellow roses signify a feeling of happiness and hope in life. You can give yellow roses to extend a hand of friendship.
When you give someone a blue rose, it shows how special and important that person is to you.
Next : 5 drinks that can help to soothe period cramps
Click to read more..