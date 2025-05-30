Raw onion: Is it healthy for kidney patients?

Low in Potassium: Raw onions are naturally low in potassium, making them generally safe for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Rich in Antioxidants: Onions have powerful antioxidants like quercetin, which may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, beneficial for kidney health.
Heart Health: People with CKD have a higher risk of heart disease. Therefore, the heart-protective compounds in onions (like sulfur compounds and flavonoids) may be beneficial.
Sodium-Free: Raw onions have no sodium, making them a good flavouring option for kidney patients on a sodium-restricted diet.
Controlling Blood Sugar: Onions have compounds that may help in blood sugar regulation, which is beneficial for kidney patients with diabetes.
Moderation: While generally safe, raw onions should be consumed in moderation and as part of a kidney-friendly diet.
