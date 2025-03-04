 Ramadan 2025: 5 healthy snacks for Iftar party

Ramadan 2025: 5 healthy snacks for Iftar party

Image Source : Social

Dates and Nuts: A traditional and nutritious way to break your fast, providing quick energy and essential nutrients.

Image Source : Social

Fruit Salad: Refreshing and hydrating, packed with vitamins and fiber to help replenish your body.

Image Source : Social

Chana Chaat: A tangy and refreshing chickpea salad with tomatoes, onions, and spices, rich in protein and fiber.

Image Source : Social

Baked Samosas: Lightly baked instead of fried, these offer a healthier alternative while still satisfying your craving for something savoury.

Image Source : Social

Vegetable Pakoras: Lightly fried or baked mixed vegetable fritters, offering a crispy, nutrient-packed snack.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 exercises for lower back pain

Click to read more..