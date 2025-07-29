Drape yourself in festive flair like Sara Ali Khan with this vibrant floral saree—perfect for a colorful Rakhi celebration!
Image Source : Instagram/Saraalikhan
Simplicity never looked this festive! Sara stuns in an ivory sharara, ideal for day or night Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
Image Source : Instagram/saraalikhan
Turn up the traditional glam in a deep blue and gold anarkali. Channel regal vibes like Sara this Rakhi.
Image Source : Instagram/saraalikhan
For a soulful celebration, Sara’s white chikankari suit is timeless and graceful—perfect for Rakhi 2025 elegance.
Image Source : Instagram/saraalikhan
Make a statement this Raksha Bandhan in a red embroidered lehenga like Sara’s. Glam meets tradition in bold style!
Image Source : Instagram/saraalikhan
Sara brings modern chic to Rakhi 2025 in a navy blue embroidered co-ord set—easy, elegant, and endlessly stylish.
Image Source : Instagram/saraalikhan
